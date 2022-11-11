Menu

Crime

Port Moody police investigate early morning shooting in Klahanie neighbourhood

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 11, 2022 3:44 pm
Port Moody shooting
A shooting in the Klahanie neighbourhood of Port Moody on Friday, Nov. 11. Submitted

Port Moody police are investigating an early morning shooting in the Klahanie neighbourhood.

Police said at 4 a.m. on Remembrance Day, police received reports of shots fired in the 600 block of the community.

When officers arrived, they did a thorough search of the area but no victims nor damage was discovered, police said.

However, numerous shell casings were later located and forensics officers are now processing the scene, Port Moody police added.

Off-duty firefighter injured in Port Moody explosion

Read more: Man arrested in connection with homicide of Port Moody, B.C.’s Trina Hunt

There are also reports of a vehicle heard speeding away from the area.

“Police are in the evidence-gathering phase of this investigation and would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident as well as anyone with CCTV or dash camera footage in the area” Const. Sam Zacharias said in a release.

