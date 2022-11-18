Menu

Crime

2nd teen arrested in Cambridge buy-and-sell robbery investigation

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 18, 2022 11:15 am
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police Service cruisers behind the Kitchener station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they have arrested a second teen in connection with a buy-and-sell robbery that occurred in Cambridge last month.

According to police, the robbery occurred at around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 near Compass Trail and Pointer Street.

They say the victim had arranged to meet with a person who had expressed interest in buying an item from them off of an online buy-and-sell site.

When the victim arrived at the meeting, two people assaulted them and took the item that was up for sale.

A week later, police announced they had arrested a teen in connection with the incident and charged him with robbery and theft under $5,000.

On Friday, police reported the second arrest, with the teen also facing a robbery charge.

