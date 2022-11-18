Menu

Ontario parents prepare for weekend of uncertainty as possible education strike looms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2022 6:11 am
Ontario families bracing for possible strike of education support workers Monday
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario families bracing for possible strike of education support workers Monday. Marianne Dimain reports.

TORONTO — Parents in Ontario are preparing for a weekend of uncertainty as a possible strike by education workers looms.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees has said 55,000 of its workers will walk off en masse on Monday if a deal with the province isn’t reached by 5 p.m. on Sunday, a deadline the government also agreed to.

Several school boards have said learning will move online next week in the event of a walkout by CUPE, which filed a strike notice earlier this week after talks with the province broke down.

Ontario memo directs school boards to 'implement contingency plans' after CUPE strike notice

It would be the second time that CUPE workers, which include education assistants, early childhood educators and custodians, go on strike this month.

CUPE has said the two sides recently agreed on a 3.59 per cent wage increase, but the union is still fighting for higher staffing levels.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has said the government has put forward multiple improved offers and has not asked for any concessions.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

