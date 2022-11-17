Russian colonel involved in mobilizing conscripts found dead in his office

Send this page to someone via email

A top Russian officer who headed up a prestigious military college and was involved in President Vladimir Putin‘s mobilization campaign for the war in Ukraine was found shot dead in his office, according to multiple Russian media reports.

Where reports differ is whether Vadim Boyko’s death was a suicide or not.

Boyko, the deputy director of the Vladivostok Pacific Naval College, one of only two official military colleges under the Ministry of Defence, was reported to have shot himself by the Far Eastern Vedomosti. The pro-state paper wrote on its Telegram channel that the colonel “came to work and put a bullet in his temple” on Wednesday morning.

Vladimir Oschenko, the editor of a local television station, claimed, too, that Boyko died by suicide.

“When officers begin to shoot themselves, something’s amiss with the country and state service,” Oschenko wrote in a Facebook post, translated by Business Insider.

But reports from independent Russian media outlet Baza and the privately owned online outlet Pravda say Boyko was found with five gunshot wounds in his chest.

Baza, citing unnamed sources, said an on-duty officer heard five shots from the deputy’s office, ran inside, and found the colonel dead. The outlet added that no suicide note was found near the body, though witnesses found five empty bullet cartridges and four Makarov pistols.

Boyko was responsible for working with Russian soldiers who had been conscripted under Putin’s partial mobilization order to send more troops to Ukraine, Baza reported. He’s the latest prominent Russian figure to die under mysterious circumstances since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Recently, the former head of a Russian aviation research university, Anatoly Gerashchenko, died on the institute’s grounds after reportedly falling down numerous flights of stairs in late September. The Moscow Aviation Institute, where Gerashchenko was serving as an adviser at the time, said the death was accidental.

A few days later, a gunman shot a Russian enlistment officer at a recruitment centre in Siberia days after Putin’s mobilization plan went into effect, which called up hundreds of thousands of civilians to fight in the Ukraine war. Discontent over the measure sparked anti-conscription protests across the country.

A gruesome video of the shooting taken from within the recruitment office shows a man walking up to another man and shooting him once at point-blank range, sending people scattering from the building. The injured officer was identified as Alexander Vladimirovich Eliseev by local governor Igor Kobzev.

At least 10 other high-profile Russians have died this year: