Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police identify victim killed in shooting in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 1:54 pm
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto as 23-year-old Abel Gime. View image in full screen
Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto as 23-year-old Abel Gime. Toronto police / handout

Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Toronto which left three others injured.

Toronto police said on Nov. 15 at around 5:30 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting at 245 Dunn Avenue.

Officers said a 23-year-old man who had been shot was located in an apartment.

Police said officers “commenced life-saving measures.”

Read more: 3 injured, 1 dead in Toronto shooting, police say

“However, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Trending Now

He has been identified as Abel Gime, 23, of Toronto.

Police said a second victim, a 19-year-old man, was found in the lobby of the building.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said he was taken to hospital with a life-threatening injury.

According to police, another victim — a 22-year-old man — attended the hospital on his own, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said a fourth victim, a 44-year-old woman, fled the apartment building and took refuge on a TTC vehicle.

“She was transported to hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

CrimeShootingToronto crimeToronto shootingFatal ShootingToronto Fatal ShootingDunn Avenue
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers