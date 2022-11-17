Police identify victim killed in shooting in Toronto

Police have identified the victim of a shooting in Toronto which left three others injured.
Toronto police said on Nov. 15 at around 5:30 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting at 245 Dunn Avenue.
Officers said a 23-year-old man who had been shot was located in an apartment.
Police said officers “commenced life-saving measures.”
“However, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
He has been identified as Abel Gime, 23, of Toronto.
Police said a second victim, a 19-year-old man, was found in the lobby of the building.
Officers said he was taken to hospital with a life-threatening injury.
According to police, another victim — a 22-year-old man — attended the hospital on his own, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said a fourth victim, a 44-year-old woman, fled the apartment building and took refuge on a TTC vehicle.
“She was transported to hospital and treated for a non-life-threatening injury,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
