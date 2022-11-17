Feds strongly encouraging Canadians to mask up while travelling

Canada’s minister of transport says after a briefing with the country’s top doctor, the government still strongly encourages people to wear masks on planes and trains _ but stopped short of making it a requirement.
Omar Alghabra says that he participated in a briefing from chief public health officer Theresa Tam this morning.
He says the government will continue to follow advice from doctors and will maintain the recommendation for now.
Read more: Mask mandates: Here’s where provinces and territories stand amid expert pleas
The minister says he wears a mask when travelling on a plane and that it is it a kind thing to do.
Last week during a virtual update, Tam said that “increased growth” of COVID-19 variants, influenza and a surge of the respiratory syncytial virus is posing a challenge for the health system in several parts of the country.
On Oct. 1, all COVID-19 entry restrictions were removed by the federal government, including quarantine for unvaccinated foreign travellers and mask mandates for anyone entering Canada.
Comments