SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feds strongly encouraging Canadians to mask up while travelling

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2022 1:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Triple threat of illness this winter prompts calls for masking from experts'
Triple threat of illness this winter prompts calls for masking from experts
WATCH ABOVE: Triple threat of illness this winter prompts calls for masking from experts.

Canada’s minister of transport says after a briefing with the country’s top doctor, the government still strongly encourages people to wear masks on planes and trains _ but stopped short of making it a requirement.

Omar Alghabra says that he participated in a briefing from chief public health officer Theresa Tam this morning.

He says the government will continue to follow advice from doctors and will maintain the recommendation for now.

Read more: Mask mandates: Here’s where provinces and territories stand amid expert pleas

The minister says he wears a mask when travelling on a plane and that it is it a kind thing to do.

Trending Now

Last week during a virtual update, Tam said that “increased growth” of COVID-19 variants, influenza and a surge of the respiratory syncytial virus is posing a challenge for the health system in several parts of the country.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Quebec’s health minister issues strong mask-wearing recommendation'
Quebec’s health minister issues strong mask-wearing recommendation

On Oct. 1, all COVID-19 entry restrictions were removed by the federal government, including quarantine for unvaccinated foreign travellers and mask mandates for anyone entering Canada.

COVIDFlu Seasontheresa tamrsvOmar Alghabracovid pandemiccovid cases canadaCovid In Canadacanada mask mandatemask mandate canadacanada mask update
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers