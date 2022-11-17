145 bus shelters across Edmonton smashed in one week

Send this page to someone via email

Between Nov. 11 and 17, more than 20 bus shelters per day were vandalized in the city of Edmonton.

A spokesperson from the city told 630 CHED that 145 bus shelters were vandalized with broken glass in the last week.

Trevor Dennehy, director of LRT operations and maintenance, said it will cost the city between $50,000 and $60,000 to clean up and repair all the shelters.

“Bus shelter vandalism impacts all of us and is a senseless act, especially at a time when finances are already constrained. Every Edmontonian pays for the repair costs,” he said.

“It’s really unfortunate any time there’s vandalism and damage done to our property,” said Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, branch manager of ETS in a news conference on Tuesday.

“Whenever we have vandalism or any damage that is done, we have teams that get dispatched out and are immediately working on the repairs.”

Dennehy asks anyone who witnesses vandalism to transit property to call the non-emergency police line or 911, depending on the immediate severity.