Crime

145 bus shelters across Edmonton smashed in one week

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted November 17, 2022 1:46 pm
An Edmonton Transit Service bus shelter smashed at 101 Street and 114 Avenue on Nov. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Transit Service bus shelter smashed at 101 Street and 114 Avenue on Nov. 17, 2022. Global News

Between Nov. 11 and 17, more than 20 bus shelters per day were vandalized in the city of Edmonton.

A spokesperson from the city told 630 CHED that 145 bus shelters were vandalized with broken glass in the last week.

Read more: Dozens of Edmonton bus shelters smashed in overnight vandalism spree

Trevor Dennehy, director of LRT operations and maintenance, said it will cost the city between $50,000 and $60,000 to clean up and repair all the shelters.

“Bus shelter vandalism impacts all of us and is a senseless act, especially at a time when finances are already constrained. Every Edmontonian pays for the repair costs,” he said.

“It’s really unfortunate any time there’s vandalism and damage done to our property,” said Carrie Hotton-MacDonald, branch manager of ETS in a news conference on Tuesday.

“Whenever we have vandalism or any damage that is done, we have teams that get dispatched out and are immediately working on the repairs.”

Read more: Teen charged in $30K Edmonton bus shelter vandalism spree: police

Dennehy asks anyone who witnesses vandalism to transit property to call the non-emergency police line or 911, depending on the immediate severity.

