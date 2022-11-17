Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stock markets also down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2022 12:51 pm
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level outside the Richmond Adelaide Centre in the financial district in Toronto on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Evan Buhler. EEB

Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 200 points, as losses in the energy and base metal sectors helped lead a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 188.49 points at 19,769.47.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 234.35 points at 33,319.48. The S&P 500 index was down 45.56 points at 3,913.23, while the Nasdaq composite was down 124.57 points at 11,059.09.

Trending Now

Read more: S&P/TSX composite edges down, U.S. stock markets lower

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.88 cents US compared with 75.13 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$2.72 at US$82.28 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 14 cents at US$6.34 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The December gold contract was down US$13.80 at US$1,762.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 10 cents US$3.68 a pound.

moneystocksTSXstock marketToronto Stock Exchangestock marketsS&Ptoronto stocksnorth american stocks
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers