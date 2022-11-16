Menu

Money

S&P/TSX composite edges higher, U.S. stock markets lower in late morning trading

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2022 11:56 am
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. View image in full screen
A sign board displays the TSX level in Toronto, Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn. FNG

Canada’s main stock index edged higher as gains in the industrial and utility sectors helped outweigh losses in the energy and base metal stocks, while U.S. stock markets were down in late-morning trading.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 16.80 points at 20,011.58.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.69 points at 33,591.23. The S&P 500 index was down 22.16 points at 3,969.57, while the Nasdaq composite was down 150.97 points at 11,207.44.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.10 cents US compared with 75.24 cents US on Tuesday.

The December crude oil contract was down US$2.23 at US$84.69 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 17 cents at US$5.86 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.70 at US$1,782.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.78 a pound.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

