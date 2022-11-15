S&P/TSX composite up more than 100 points, U.S. stock markets also rise

Send this page to someone via email

Strength in the technology sector helped Canada’s main stock index rise more than 100 points in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 121.97 points at 20,043.78.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 248.01 points at 33,784.71. The S&P 500 index was up 53.92 points at 4,011.17, while the Nasdaq composite was up 245.68 points at 11,441.90.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.25 cents US compared with 75.26 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was down 38 cents at US$85.49 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up two cents at US$5.95 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down 30 cents at US$1,776.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.82 a pound.