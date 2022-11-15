Menu

Economy

Canadian home sales rose last month for the first time since February

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 9:27 am
How to Become a Homeowner in 2023
After three years of booming house sales Canadian real estate is shifting towards a buyer’s market. REMAX broker, Shanna Garneau joins Global’s Laura Casella with tips for first-time home buyers and what they need to know for a successful transaction – Sep 15, 2022

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in October posted their first monthly gain since February.The association says sales in October were up 1.3 per cent from September.It says sales were up on a month-over-month basis in October in 60 per cent of all local markets with Greater Vancouver up six per cent, offset in part by a 2.4 per cent drop in Montreal.

Read more: High home prices, debt levels could ‘accelerate’ economic downturn, Macklem warns

 

The number of newly listed homes was up 2.2 per cent on a month-over-month basis in October.Compared with a year ago, home sales in October were down 36 per cent.The actual national average home price was $644,643 in October, down 9.9 per cent from the same month last year.

Housing market was ‘unsustainably hot’ during pandemic, but is now a ‘vulnerability’: Macklem

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

