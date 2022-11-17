Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Driver faces charge after altercation in Brantford, Ont. road rage incident

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 3:03 pm
Police have charged a Brant County man after he struck another in a road rage incident in Brantford, Ont. View image in full screen
Police have charged a Brant County man after he struck another in a road rage incident in Brantford, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

A Brant County driver has been charged after another driver was punched during an altercation tied to a road rage incident in Brantford, Ont.

Brantford police say the occurrence happened around 8 a.m. on Tuesday near Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Lynden Road.

Two drivers had previously been travelling eastbound on Highway 403 in separate vehicles before exiting at Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

Read more: Police investigate shots fired at moving vehicle in underground parking lot in Oakville

“The accused is alleged to have been driving in an aggressive manner, cutting off another driver several times,” the Brantford Police Service’s Robin Matthews-Osmond said in an email.

Trending Now

The drivers eventually met face to face at a Lynden Road location.

Story continues below advertisement

“A verbal dispute occurred between the two men,” Matthews-Osmond explained.

“The dispute escalated to physical violence when the accused is alleged to have punched the victim in the face.”

A 31-year-old man has been charged with assault.

Road RageBrantfordBrantford Policehighway 403wayne gretzky parkwaylynden roadroad rage in brantford
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers