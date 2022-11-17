Driver faces charge after altercation in Brantford, Ont. road rage incident

See more sharing options

A Brant County driver has been charged after another driver was punched during an altercation tied to a road rage incident in Brantford, Ont.

Brantford police say the occurrence happened around 8 a.m. on Tuesday near Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Lynden Road.

Two drivers had previously been travelling eastbound on Highway 403 in separate vehicles before exiting at Wayne Gretzky Parkway.

“The accused is alleged to have been driving in an aggressive manner, cutting off another driver several times,” the Brantford Police Service’s Robin Matthews-Osmond said in an email.

The drivers eventually met face to face at a Lynden Road location.

“A verbal dispute occurred between the two men,” Matthews-Osmond explained.

“The dispute escalated to physical violence when the accused is alleged to have punched the victim in the face.”

A 31-year-old man has been charged with assault.