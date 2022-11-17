Over $800K of illegal cannabis seized in London following months-long Ontario distribution case

Send this page to someone via email

An OPP investigation into an illegal cannabis distribution network in southwestern Ontario resulted in the seizure of over $800,000 in illegal cannabis and cannabis-related products with the help of the London Police Service.

The investigation began in May after London police presented information to OPP, creating the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET).

On Nov. 9, PJFCET executed three search warrants in the city of London and one search warrant in Woodstock.

Police seized approximately 110 kilograms of dried cannabis, five kilograms of cannabis resin, two kilograms of cannabis shatter, more than 4,500 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape pens, 170 vials of cannabis shatter, 280 THC bars and more than 5,000 THC gummies.

View image in full screen The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) seized a total of approximately 110 kilograms of dried cannabis on Nov. 9, 2022. Ontario Provincial Police

Nine hundred psilocybin gummies were also seized along with 800 psilocybin bars, more than 1,000 pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes, 60 THC suckers, 55 millilitres of cannabis oil, 16 ounces of cocaine, more than 100 suspected oxycodone pills, more than 200 suspected Percocet pills and more than 150 suspected hydromorphone pills.

The total estimated street value of drugs seized is around $876,895, according to police.

In addition, officers seized more than $1 million in Canadian currency, two gold Rolex watches with an approximate value of $20,000 each and three vehicles with a combined estimated value of more than $270,000 as offence-related property. A sawed-off shotgun with ammunition was also seized.

View image in full screen The Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) seized more than $1 million in Canadian currency on Nov. 9, 2022. Ontario Provincial Police

Five individuals, including four Londoners, have been charged with a total of 25 offences.

Kyle Catherwood, 28, Mariah King, 28, Keiryn Jacobs, 32, and David McNiven, 55, all of London, and Matthew Blumenstock, 31, of Woodstock, have been charged with a combined total of 25 offences, including multiple possession of an illegal substance for the purpose of trafficking charges and theft.

They were released from custody upon arrest and are set to appear in court in January 2023.