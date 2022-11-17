1 man dead after seemingly hit by multiple vehicles in northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

High Level RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead near the community of Paddle Prairie in northern Alberta.

Just after midnight on Nov. 16, RCMP received a report of a man lying on the road on Highway 35. Officers located a dead man who had injuries that they said were consistent with being hit by more than one vehicle.

The man was identified as a 32-year-old man from Paddle Prairie, a Métis settlement about 70 kilometres south of High Level.

High Level RCMP, the GIS unit and officers from the Western Alberta District traffic section are all investigating this incident. Those with information are asked to contact the High Level detachment at 780-926-2226 or local police. Anonymous tips can be made through Crimestoppers.

