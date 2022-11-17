Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 man dead after seemingly hit by multiple vehicles in northern Alberta

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted November 17, 2022 1:09 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police 'E' Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Darryl Dyck, The Canadian Press

High Level RCMP are investigating after a man was found dead near the community of Paddle Prairie in northern Alberta.

Just after midnight on Nov. 16, RCMP received a report of a man lying on the road on Highway 35. Officers located a dead man who had injuries that they said were consistent with being hit by more than one vehicle.

Read more: Bodies of 2 missing men found in northern Alberta, RCMP say neither death is suspicious

The man was identified as a 32-year-old man from Paddle Prairie, a Métis settlement about 70 kilometres south of High Level.

Trending Now

High Level RCMP, the GIS unit and officers from the Western Alberta District traffic section are all investigating this incident. Those with information are asked to contact the High Level detachment at 780-926-2226 or local police. Anonymous tips can be made through Crimestoppers.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Cold Lake RCMP investigate hit and run that sent teen to hospital

Alberta RCMPpedestrian killedNorthern AlbertaHighway 35High Level RCMPPaddle Prairiepedestrian hit on highway
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers