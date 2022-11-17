Menu

Crime

16 puppies rescued in Markham ‘amid horrendous living conditions,’ police say

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 10:06 am
Puppies rescued following a fraud and animal cruelty investigation. View image in full screen
Puppies rescued following a fraud and animal cruelty investigation. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police say several puppies have been rescued following a fraud and animal cruelty investigation.

Police said in December 2021, investigators were made aware of a puppy that had been potentially sold with fraudulent vaccination records.

During the investigation, officers learned that online ads had been posted selling puppies between $700 and $1,500 each.

The documentation given to buyers was determined to be fraudulent, police said.

Read more: York police searching for suspects after attempted robbery of Maltese-Poodle puppy

On Nov. 9, a search warrant was executed on Castleview Crescent, near Woodbine Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive, in Markham.

Police said 16 puppies were found in four small cages “amid horrendous living conditions.”

Animal care services were called and all the puppies were taken from the home for medical attention, police said.

Investigators said they also seized evidence related to the fraud and forgery of the vaccination records.

Puppies rescued following a fraud and animal cruelty investigation. View image in full screen
Puppies rescued following a fraud and animal cruelty investigation. Handout / York Regional Police

Read more: York Region residents lose thousands in online puppy scam: police

Two men are facing several fraud and animal-related charges.

Elisha Charles, 42, is charged with willfully permitting unnecessary pain and suffering or injury to an animal, forgery, using a forged document, fraud under $5,000, and disobeying a court order.

Isaiah Charles, 20, is charged with willfully permitting unnecessary pain and suffering or injury to an animal and forgery.

Police did not say if the two accused are related.

