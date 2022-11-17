Simcoe Muskoka schools monitor labour situation as CUPE calls for more strikes

Send this page to someone via email

Students across the province could be headed back home next week after Ontario education workers gave a five-day strike notice after talks with the government broke down for a second time.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 education workers, issued a five-day strike notice on Wednesday after bargaining failed.

Workers are set to walk off the job this Monday if a deal cannot be reached.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board said that if strike action does proceed, schools will need to be closed to all in-person student learning.

CUPE represents custodial staff at the catholic board, which said it could “not safely operate schools” on Monday if there is a strike.

In the event of a strike, the catholic board said before and after school programs, school transportation, and community use of schools would also be cancelled.

The Simcoe County District School Board has said it is monitoring the situation and will update families with more information later this week.

Today, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) announced the potential for strike action effective Monday, Nov. 21, unless an agreement is reached. More information will be shared with families later this week. pic.twitter.com/P8ysPsziPZ — Simcoe County District School Board (@SCDSB_Schools) November 16, 2022

This comes after education workers walked off the job two weeks ago after the province enacted legislation that imposed a contract on them, which took away their right to strike.

Workers returned to schools after two days after the Ford government promised to repeal the legislation and resumed bargaining talks.

CUPE said the two sides recently agreed on a 3.59 per cent wage increase, but the union is still fighting for higher staffing levels for educational assistants, librarians, custodians, secretaries and early childhood educators.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the government has put forward multiple improved offers and has not asked for any concessions.

— with files from The Canadian Press