MUHC’s Got Talent competition raises $677, 000 for research and cutting edge technology

Critical care physician Dr. David Hornstein is on a medical mission with a musical twist.

He has enlisted his band Twenty4Seven in a talent show to raise funds for the MUHC’s Critical Illness Recovery Centre, of which he is the founding director.

Dr. Hornstein is competing against several other doctors in a friendly talent competition organized by the MUHC foundation, to raise funds for different causes close to their hearts.

“The fundraising really makes the difference between the quality and excellence in health care,” explained Julie Quenneville, the MUHC’s CEO and president.

For Dr. André Bonnici the director of pharmacy at the MUHC, it’s researching how to reduce the impact of side effects from medications.

“It’s important,” Bonnici said. “I think that these foundation events help us do the best care for our patients.”

While some put themselves in the line of fire, others like epidemiologist Dr. Donald Vinh decided to hand the mic to the pros.

Dr. Vinh and singer-songwriter Billy Du Page have teamed up to raise funds for research on rare genetic diseases.

Du Page is Dr. Vinh’s patient and she says she wanted to give back.

“I have like a little bit of health problems, no big deal but they’ve been really supportive so it’s an honour to be here tonight,” Du Page said.

Three teams from different schools were also lending a helping hand: Selwyn House with its rock band, John Rennie Highschool with its Glee Club and Lower Canada College with its jazz band.

“It really becomes more meaningful than just playing music for our parents,” said Daniella Kalil, a student at Lower Canada College.

A panel of celebrity judges that included Habs great Yvon Lambert determined who would be crowned the most talented of all.

Lambert took the opportunity to thank medical workers for the care he received during his cancer treatments at the Montreal General Hospital.

At the end of the evening, Lower Canada College received the “team favourite” award.

“Fundraising champion” went to John Rennie Highschool’s Glee Club.

The judges awarded third place to respirologist and intensivist Dr. Jason Shahin’s band, J and the Heartbeats.

Second place was given to Billie du Page.

The top spot was handed to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Pamela Jones for her operatic performance.

The night raised $677, 000.