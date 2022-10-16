Montreal’s 7th annual Cedars Run raises over $100K to fight ovarian cancer

Send this page to someone via email

Runners and walkers hit the streets of the Town of Mount Royal on a beautiful fall Sunday afternoon. More than 350 participants took part in the 7th annual Cedars Run for ovarian cancer to raise money to fight the disease referred to as a silent killer.

In the case of Dominique Dagenais, she isn’t letting a recent surgery stop her from cheering on runners crossing the finish line. She founded the event seven years ago and is an ovarian cancer survivor.

“I’m so happy to see the people here. And it shows me that I didn’t do this for nothing,” said Dagenais, who organized the event.

By the time the disease causes symptoms, the cancer is already at stage three.

“Listen to your body for signs,” said Dagenais. “Go to your gyno at least once a year. That’s very important.”

Participants could walk two kilometers or participate in a timed five or 10-kilometre run. Individuals and teams worked together to raise over $100,000 online, according to Cedar Cancer Foundation President and CEO, Jeff Shamie. A lot of donations are still coming in.

One hundred per cent of the funds support the Doveegene Project, led by Dagenais’s doctor, Dr. Lucy Gilbert, who is also the Director of Gynecologic Oncology and the Women’s Health Research unit at MUHC.

Doveegene is a test that detects the disease in its earliest mutation stages.

“If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t be here. She’s a fantastic doctor,” said Dagenais.

Seven in 10 women diagnosed with ovarian cancer die, a grim outcome that the Doveegene tests could change.

“This test and this fundraising will allow this to be cured outright,” said Gilbert.

“Just because we get it, in its precancer and cancer phase.”

The phase 3 trial is currently halfway done.

“Once it’s done, you would have to get this as a reimbursable test. So that takes another three, four years and quite a lot of funds,” said Gilbert, who noted she relies on funds from Sunday’s event.

She hopes the event will help change countless women’s lives.

“This is so important, and I cannot tell you how grateful I am to everybody who helps us in whatever way they can.”