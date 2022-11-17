Menu

Politics

Andrea Horwath gives opening address as Hamilton’s new mayor

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 17, 2022 6:45 am
Andrea Horwath took the oath of office on Wednesday evening, officially becoming Hamilton's first female mayor. View image in full screen
Andrea Horwath took the oath of office on Wednesday evening, officially becoming Hamilton's first female mayor. City of Hamilton

Hamilton, Ont.’s first female mayor has officially taken the oath of office.

Andrea Horwath was sworn in during the inaugural meeting of the 2022-2026 city council on Wednesday evening at the Hamilton Convention Centre, along with nine new and six returning councillors.

Read more: Andrea Horwath to be first female mayor of Hamilton, Ont. following close election win

In her opening address, Mayor Horwath pledged to improve access, transparency and accountability at city hall.

“That means a city hall that’s more welcoming to resident’s questions and concerns,” said Horwath. “That means a city hall that proactively maintains and publishes key performance indicators on how its operations are making Hamilton a better place for its residents.”

Horwath also promised to be inclusive of vulnerable residents while expediting affordable housing projects.

“As we move forward to address our housing affordability challenges”, pledged Horwath, “we will always recognize that safe, healthy, affordable housing is a basic human right.”

Read more: Eisenberger says Hamilton in a ‘particularly good spot’ amid his departure from city hall

The new mayor’s opening address also touched on various other topics that were front and centre during the recent municipal election campaign, such as addressing as increase in incidents of hate, systemic racism and discrimination, safe streets, economic development and sustainable growth.

“Tonight, we start a journey — a journey of change,” said Horwath.

