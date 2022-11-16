RCMP investigating suspicious death near Montreal Lake Cree Nation

Send this page to someone via email

After Saskatchewan RCMP found one man dead near the community of Weyakwin, they are searching for answers.

Thirty-three-year-old Kenneth Henderson of Montreal Lake Cree Nation was found deceased on Nov. 15, 2022, near Weyakin at the boat launch area on the west side of Montreal Lake.

Montreal Lake Cree Nation is roughly 243 km north of Saskatoon.

RCMP are asking the public to report any contact they had with Henderson between Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 as the death has been determined suspicious.

Investigators are also asking the public to report any suspicious activity in the community of Weyakwin, the boat launch and the surrounding areas between the same dates.

Henderson’s family has been notified of his death and the investigation.

If the public has any information, they can call RCMP at 310-RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.