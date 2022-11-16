5.4 million illegal cigarettes seized near Indian Head, Sask.

Saskatchewan highway patrol officers said two people have been arrested after a traffic stop that resulted in millions of unstamped cigarettes being seized.
A semi and trailer were searched on Thursday just outside Indian Head and found 18 pallets of cigarettes.
Indian Head RCMP said 34-year-old Sargon Jahn and 35-year-old Berj Antaneek, both from Hamilton, were arrested and charged with:
- two counts of selling tobacco and raw leaf tobacco
- one count of unlawful possession or sale of tobacco products
- one count of unlawfully importing tobacco into Saskatchewan
- one count of possession or authorizing or causing another person to be in possession of unmarked tobacco
Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Indian Head court on Jan. 3, 2023.
