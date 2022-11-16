5.4 million illegal cigarettes seized near Indian Head, Sask.

See more sharing options

Saskatchewan highway patrol officers said two people have been arrested after a traffic stop that resulted in millions of unstamped cigarettes being seized.

A semi and trailer were searched on Thursday just outside Indian Head and found 18 pallets of cigarettes.

View image in full screen Indian Head RCMP seized several pallets of illegal cigarettes after a traffic stop on Thursday. Saskatchewan RCMP

Indian Head RCMP said 34-year-old Sargon Jahn and 35-year-old Berj Antaneek, both from Hamilton, were arrested and charged with:

two counts of selling tobacco and raw leaf tobacco

one count of unlawful possession or sale of tobacco products

one count of unlawfully importing tobacco into Saskatchewan

one count of possession or authorizing or causing another person to be in possession of unmarked tobacco

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in Indian Head court on Jan. 3, 2023.