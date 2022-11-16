Menu

Environment Canada issues new winter weather travel advisory for London, Ont. area

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 16, 2022 5:28 pm
The weather system may lead to slippery road conditions and reduced visibility, with up to 15 centimetres expected to fall by early Thursday morning. View image in full screen
The weather system may lead to slippery road conditions and reduced visibility, with up to 15 centimetres expected to fall by early Thursday morning. Global News

For the third time this week, Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the London, Ont., area.

Lake-effect snow off of Lake Huron is expected to arrive early Wednesday evening and between five to 15 centimetres is expected drop by early Thursday morning, according to the national weather agency.

The advisory covers London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, as well as eastern and western parts of Middlesex County.

Similar advisories were issued on Sunday and Tuesday of this week.

Read more: ‘Paralyzing’ snowstorm set to bury Buffalo, N.Y. under 3 feet of snow

The weather system may lead to slippery road conditions and reduced visibility, prompting a safety reminder from the Ontario Provincial Police.

“As you’re heading to work or even heading home, make sure you’re planning for expected delays,” said Const. Ed Sanchuk, the media relations and community safety officer with Norfolk County OPP.

Other tips include having your headlights on if visibility is low, a good set of winter tires, a full tank of gas in case you get stuck in traffic and plenty of windshield wiper fluid.

Sanchuk says folks should also clear their windows before heading out and make sure to slow down and move over, if possible, when approaching emergency vehicles parked on the side of the highway.

“Again, not to sound like a broken record, please reduce your speed because the collisions that we’re dealing with are all speed-related,” Sanchuk added.

Environment Canada says the snow should lift north of the London area on Thursday morning.

