Winter weather travel advisory in affect for London region, says Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London-Parkhill-Eastern Middlesex County on Tuesday.

According to the alert, the area is expected to see snowfall amounts between five centimetres and 10 centimetres with “poor visibility due to heavy snow at times.”

The snowfall is expected to start later Tuesday evening and lead into Wednesday morning from “tapering to light snow.”

This is the first significant snowfall of the season for most areas, the alert stated.

“We got a first taste of winter over the past weekend, and we got a fairly significant snowfall in the area, which should have been a heads up to everybody, I think everyone owns calendars and knows that winter is coming,” said Derek Rogers, media relations coordinator with OPP West Region.

Story continues below advertisement

“We would say that the leading cause of collisions that occur during the winter can be traced to to poor driving and not poor driving conditions,” he continued. “The best thing you can do is really to slow down and adjust your driving to suit the conditions.”

Rogers also advises travellers to slow down their driving in slippery conditions, watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

“That awareness of what’s happening around you [should be] top of mind and making that a priority when you’re behind the wheel,” He said. “It’s always important, no matter the season, but it takes on a particular importance when we’re talking about winter driving.”

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit Ontario 511.