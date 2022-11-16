Vancouver wants your opinions on planned new False Creek park

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouverites are being asked to weigh in on a planned new 1.2-hectare waterfront park at the east end of False Creek.

The new park will include the waterfront between Science World and the Creekside Community Centre, along with a north-south strip of undeveloped land extending from the foot of Ontario Street to the Seawall.

“Once a place with a diverse ecosystem where Indigenous peoples stewarded healthy relationships with the land and water, the shoreline of False Creek was dramatically altered in the early 20th century as industry and development in the area grew,” the Vancouver Park Board said in a media release.

“The streams and thriving ecosystems were gradually buried, depleting the health of the land and water.”

View image in full screen A view of Science World from the strip of undeveloped land east of the Olympic Village that will become a part of East Park. City of Vancouver

The project will include a revitalization of the waterfront, and connect Southeast and Northeast False Creek into a single, cohesive open space with room for recreation walking and cycling, according to the Park Board.

Along with community feedback, the new park’s design will be informed by the Northeast False Creek parks guiding principles and Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh culture and values, the board said.

Temporarily dubbed “East Park,” the new park will be given a permanent name at a future date.

If you want to have your say about the future park, you can comment between Nov. 16 and Dec. 8, through the Shape Your City website, or by phone at 604-873-7877.

