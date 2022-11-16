Police seek public’s assistance locating wanted man known to frequent Toronto, Durham

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who is known to frequent the Toronto, Durham and Barrie areas.

In a news release issued in September, Toronto police said officers were searching for 25-year-old Moses Gregory from Toronto.

Officers said Gregory was wanted for several alleged offences, including uttering death threats and assault.

“He is known to frequent the Moss Park and Allen Gardens areas in Toronto as well as (the) Durham and Barrie areas,” police said in a news release.

According to police, Gregory is five feet seven inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Officers said he has short, curly hair.

“If located, do not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

According to police, since the release was issued in September, additional alleged victims have contacted officers.

“He contacts woman who are between 25 to 27 years of age who reside in the downtown and east end area of Toronto, via social media such as Instagram,” police said.

Officers said Gregory is now wanted for failing to comply with a release order, three counts of harassment by repeated communication, assault by choking, two counts of uttering death threats, assault and extortion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.