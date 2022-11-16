B.C. man charged in connection with death threats against American journalist

Send this page to someone via email

A Surrey, B.C., man has been charged in connection with reported death threats against an American journalist, according to police.

Surrey RCMP said 38-year-old Nicholas Sullivan was charged on Nov. 10 with five counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm through social media.

The investigation was a joint effort between Surrey RCMP and U.S. authorities, including the FBI.

No details were given as to who the target of the threats was.

Sullivan has been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in late November.

Surrey RCMP said they identified a suspect in June, and by July 10, officers had conducted a search warrant at a home and made an arrest.