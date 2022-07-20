Menu

Crime

Hammer-wielding Penticton man arrested for mischief, uttering threats: police

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 20, 2022 11:53 am
Files. View image in full screen
Files. Shelby Thom / Global News

A man, who police say was wielding a hammer and running around a Penticton parking lot making threats of assault, was arrested for mischief and uttering threats.

Police allege the man started causing a disturbance July 18, just after 5:15 p.m. inside a grocery store at the Penticton Plaza, at 1301 Main St., in Penticton, after Animal Control seized his dog.

Police said they intervened when the 32-year-old with no fixed address was being processed by the security personnel for allegedly committing theft.

Trending Stories
Police said that once the hammer came out, officers were called, and with the assistance of the public, they were able to safely arrest the man.

Charges of mischief, theft, uttering threats and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose are to be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service.

