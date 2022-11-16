Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Human remains found in Prince George, B.C. connected to woman’s 1990 homicide

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 2:08 pm
Airdrie RCMP are investigating the discovery of two skinned and butchered cows in Swalwell, Alta. April 4, 2022. View image in full screen
RCMP vehicles are seen in a Global News file photo. Last month, Mounties in Prince George, B.C., found human remains connected the 1990 killing of Donna Charlie. Global News

Humans remains recently found in Prince George, B.C., have been connected to the 1990 murder of Donna Charlie.

The remains were discovered last month by a member of the public on Connaught Hill, prompting an RCMP investigation into the case that’s more than 30 years old.

“With the assistance of the B.C. Coroners Service, the RCMP is now in a position to publicly confirm that the human remains located are those of Donna Charlie,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said in a Wednesday news release.

“Though this initial investigation resulted in a conviction, it remained an open file with our Missing Persons Unit until such time as the last of the remains were located.”

Read more: Man killed in targeted shooting in Prince George, B.C., RCMP say

Story continues below advertisement

Jerry Smaaslet of Fort Ware, B.C. was convicted of second-degree murder in her death in 1992, but on appeal, the charge was changed to manslaughter in 1995, Cooper told Global News.

Trending Now

Charlie was an Indigenous woman — one of unknown thousands who fall under the banner of “MMIWG2S,” which stands for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in Canada.

Her next of kin has been notified, said police.

Click to play video: '37-year-old man is dead in Vancouver’s 10th homicide this year'
37-year-old man is dead in Vancouver’s 10th homicide this year
Prince GeorgeBC RCMPBody FoundHuman RemainsMMIWGBC homicideMMIWG2S1990 homicide Prince GeorgeDonna Charlie
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers