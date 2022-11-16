Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg renames Wellington Park as tribute to Theodore Niizhotay Fontaine

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 2:08 pm
Winnipeg Resident and Residential School Survivor Ted Fontaine . View image in full screen
Winnipeg Resident and Residential School Survivor Ted Fontaine . Luigi Della Penta / Global News

Winnipeg has renamed Wellington Park, located next to the former site of the Assiniboia Indian Residential School on Academy Road, to Theodore Niizhotay Fontaine Park, the city announced Wednesday.

Fontaine, who died last year, was a chief and knowledge keeper with Sagkeeng Anicinabe First Nation. He was also an elder, author, educator and public speaker, dedicating his final years to preserving the history of the Assiniboia Indian Residential School.

“This renaming is a worthy tribute for a man who was beloved in this community and whose work and purpose will serve many generations to come,” said Winnipeg city councillor John Orlikow, River Heights – Fort Garry.

“Theodore Fontaine worked tirelessly to share his healing journey with others. This park, located next to the site of the residential school he once attended, stands as a reminder of his lessons and the harms of the residential school system.”

Story continues below advertisement

The request to rename the park was approved by city council through the Welcoming Winnipeg: Reconciling our History Policy program.

Read more: Winnipeg residential school survivor shares his story

“Naming this land for Theodore honours his name and his legacy of freedom and hope for children,” said Morgan Fontaine, Theodore’s widow.

Trending Now

“This land holds the sacred remembrances of former students, and will bring Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples together in ceremony, commemoration, and reconciliation.”

The city will also be installing a territorial acknowledgment to accompany park signage in the spring, as well as a new marker to give greater context to Theodore Fontaine’s background and contributions.

“On behalf of the Welcoming Winnipeg Committee of Community Members, it was an honour to be part of this process of commemorating and honouring a significant figure within the Indigenous community,” said Reanna Merasty, committee chair.

“Theodore Niizhotay Fontaine Park signifies another step towards the representation of our Indigenous stories and bringing light to the contributions Indigenous Peoples have had to our community.”

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Winter is coming: Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban'
Winter is coming: Winnipeg announces changes to snow route parking ban
ManitobawinnipegResidential SchoolsReconciliationWinnipeg parkTed Fontaineacademy road parkAssiniboia Indian Residential Schoolresidential school academy roadTheodore Niizhotay Fontaine ParkWellington Park renamed
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers