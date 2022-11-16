Winnipeg renames Wellington Park as tribute to Theodore Niizhotay Fontaine

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg has renamed Wellington Park, located next to the former site of the Assiniboia Indian Residential School on Academy Road, to Theodore Niizhotay Fontaine Park, the city announced Wednesday.

Fontaine, who died last year, was a chief and knowledge keeper with Sagkeeng Anicinabe First Nation. He was also an elder, author, educator and public speaker, dedicating his final years to preserving the history of the Assiniboia Indian Residential School.

“This renaming is a worthy tribute for a man who was beloved in this community and whose work and purpose will serve many generations to come,” said Winnipeg city councillor John Orlikow, River Heights – Fort Garry.

“Theodore Fontaine worked tirelessly to share his healing journey with others. This park, located next to the site of the residential school he once attended, stands as a reminder of his lessons and the harms of the residential school system.”

Story continues below advertisement

The request to rename the park was approved by city council through the Welcoming Winnipeg: Reconciling our History Policy program.

“Naming this land for Theodore honours his name and his legacy of freedom and hope for children,” said Morgan Fontaine, Theodore’s widow.

“This land holds the sacred remembrances of former students, and will bring Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples together in ceremony, commemoration, and reconciliation.”

The city will also be installing a territorial acknowledgment to accompany park signage in the spring, as well as a new marker to give greater context to Theodore Fontaine’s background and contributions.

“On behalf of the Welcoming Winnipeg Committee of Community Members, it was an honour to be part of this process of commemorating and honouring a significant figure within the Indigenous community,” said Reanna Merasty, committee chair.

“Theodore Niizhotay Fontaine Park signifies another step towards the representation of our Indigenous stories and bringing light to the contributions Indigenous Peoples have had to our community.”

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.

Story continues below advertisement