Brandon man facing dozens of charges after grisly discovery of kitten, rabbit carcasses

A Brandon man will appear in court Wednesday after police made the grisly discovery of 16 dead kittens and rabbits at his home.

The suspect, 28, was arrested after police were tipped off that he was in possession of animals, despite being prohibited from having any as a condition of a prior release.

The man is facing 16 counts of animal cruelty and 18 counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police said two living kittens were found in the home and taken safely to a local vet clinic.

