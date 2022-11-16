Menu

Crime

Brandon man facing dozens of charges after grisly discovery of kitten, rabbit carcasses

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 2:12 pm
A Brandon police vehicle.
A Brandon police vehicle. Global News / File

A Brandon man will appear in court Wednesday after police made the grisly discovery of 16 dead kittens and rabbits at his home.

The suspect, 28, was arrested after police were tipped off that he was in possession of animals, despite being prohibited from having any as a condition of a prior release.

Read more: Animal welfare calls on the rise, Winnipeg Humane Society says

The man is facing 16 counts of animal cruelty and 18 counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

Police said two living kittens were found in the home and taken safely to a local vet clinic.

Animal CrueltyBrandoncrime in ManitobaBrandon PoliceBrandon Police ServiceAnimals killedrelease conditions
