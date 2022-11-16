Menu

Health

B.C. hospitals’ intensive care units slammed with sick children

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Rumina Daya Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 11:12 am
Pediatric RSV cases raise concern
The number of kids being admitted to intensive care in B.C. continues to climb, putting a strain on occupancy rates and wait times.

The number of kids admitted to intensive care in B.C. continues to climb.

The increase continues to put a strain on occupancy rates and wait times.

At BC Children’s Hospital Tuesday night, dozens of sick kids waited hours to be seen.

One of them was Deanna Conley’s teenage daughter.

Conley told Global News that she tried taking her to other hospitals but was turned away because of her daughter’s age.

She was stuck waiting at BC Children’s hospital for hours along with plenty of other sick children.

“It is insanely busy and we have been in line for about an hour and we still have about 17 people in front of us just to get registered,” she said.

“There’s nowhere to sit, there’s nowhere to stand. It’s insane.”

There are 164 children are in critical care right now across British Columbia, according to the province.

A B.C. family doctor said she has seen a rise in respiratory illness in her younger patients as well.

”The respiratory virus incidents are rising and we’re seeing that in the community,” said Dr. Anna Wolak, a B.C. family physician.

“I know I’m not the only physician who’s being slammed with all these same-day appointments for all these little ones who are coming in sick.”

BC Women’s Hospital has the highest number of kids in ICUs currently, while Kelowna General Hospital is at 183 per cent capacity.

Children in hospital due to respiratory illnesses
BC Children's Hospital
