Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man faces murder charge after 3 stabbed on Tuesday night

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 9:45 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
Police lights. File/Getty

Waterloo Regional Police say a 30-year-old man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in Kitchener on Tuesday night.

Police were called to a home on Cayley Court at around 10 p.m. after a stabbing had been reported.

Read more: Waterloo police still looking for answers on anniversary of Kitchener homicide

Officers say they found two women and a seven-year-old girl suffering from stab wounds.

The three people were taken to hospital where a 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead, according to police.

Trending Now

They say the other victims, including the girl and a 51-year-old woman, received treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries

The 30-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a charge of first-degree murder as well as two charges of attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Wilmot, Ont. man faces murder charge in connection with death of Viola Erb

Police believe the suspect and victims know each other but did not say what the relationship was.

They also noted that there is no concern for public safety and that residents in the area should expect to see a heavy police presence throughout the day as officers continue to investigate.

This is the fifth homicide of the year in Waterloo Region.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceKitchener HomicideKitchener MurderKitchener StabbingWaterloo homicideCayley COurt KitchenerWaterloo miurder
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers