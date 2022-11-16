Kitchener man faces murder charge after 3 stabbed on Tuesday night

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a 30-year-old man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in Kitchener on Tuesday night.

Police were called to a home on Cayley Court at around 10 p.m. after a stabbing had been reported.

Officers say they found two women and a seven-year-old girl suffering from stab wounds.

The three people were taken to hospital where a 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead, according to police.

They say the other victims, including the girl and a 51-year-old woman, received treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries

The 30-year-old man from Kitchener is facing a charge of first-degree murder as well as two charges of attempted murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the suspect and victims know each other but did not say what the relationship was.

They also noted that there is no concern for public safety and that residents in the area should expect to see a heavy police presence throughout the day as officers continue to investigate.

This is the fifth homicide of the year in Waterloo Region.