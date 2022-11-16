Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Loblaw Q3 revenue, profit up from a year ago as food inflation climbed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2022 9:40 am
Click to play video: 'Loblaws freezes prices on No Name products'
Loblaws freezes prices on No Name products
Loblaws has announced the decision to freeze prices on all of its No Name products until January 31, 2023. Food economist Mike von Massow joins Antony Robart to discuss whether other companies will follow suit and what this means for the brand – Oct 18, 2022

Loblaw Companies Ltd. reported its third-quarter profit rose about 30 per cent compared with a year ago.

The grocery and drugstore retailer says its net earnings available to common shareholders totalled $556 million or $1.69 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 8. The result was up from $431 million or $1.27 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled $17.39 billion, up from $16.05 billion in its third quarter of 2021.

Food retail same-stores sales rose 6.9 per cent, while drug store same-store sales added 7.7 per cent.

Sales were led by strong performance in the grocer’s discount banners, including No Frills and Real Canadian Superstore, the company said.

The grocer also noted a continued shift to private label brands like President’s Choice and No Name.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canada’s inflation rate holds at 6.9% in October as food price growth slows

Loblaw said Canadian retail food inflation remained among the lowest of G7 countries but that “global inflationary forces continued to increase the cost of food in the quarter.”

Trending Now

“Loblaw’s efforts to moderate cost increases and provide superior value to customers through its PC Optimum Program and promotions resulted in strong sales and stable gross margins in food retail,” the company said in a report to shareholders.

In its drugstores like Shoppers Drug Mart, revenues benefited from elevated sales of higher margin categories like beauty, cough and cold, Loblaw said.

On an adjusted basis, Loblaw says it earned $2.01 per diluted share, up from an adjusted profit of $1.59 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.96 per share and $16.85 billion in revenue, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Click to play video: '‘Greedflation’ at the grocery store explained'
‘Greedflation’ at the grocery store explained
inflationFood PricesLoblawinflation Canadafood inflationinflation rate canadaloblaw stockLoblaw earningsprice freeze
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers