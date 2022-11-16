Menu

Traffic

Life-threatening injuries follow serious crash in Huron County

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted November 16, 2022 8:08 am
On Wednesday, around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Lucknow Line, just south of Lucknow. View image in full screen
On Wednesday, around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) on Lucknow Line, just south of Lucknow. OPP

OPP are investigating a serious collision that took place Tuesday evening in Huron County.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and an SUV on Lucknow Line, just south of Lucknow.

First responders say they located two “heavily damaged vehicles” with one occupant each. The drivers were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Lucknow Line remains closed between Zion Road and Canning Street as police continue to investigate.

OPP are advising travellers to use an alternate route to avoid delays.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is encouraged to contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677.

