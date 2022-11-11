2 OPP officers charged in towing industry misconduct investigation, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two Ontario Provincial Police officers are among four people who have been charged in an investigation into alleged misconduct involving the towing industry.

In an OPP news release issued Thursday, officials said two towing operators were also charged.

Police said that in February 2019, the OPP Professional Standards Unit received an internal complaint that alleged members of the force’s Highway Standards Division were giving preferential treatment to towing operations in the Greater Toronto Area.

In October 2019, the OPP’s criminal branch and professional standards launched a joint investigation.

Two OPP officers based out of the Mississauga detachment have since been charged with breach of trust: 59-year-old Sgt. Terrence Reefer, who has 29 years of service, and 36-year-old Const. Roberto Visconti, who has 12 years of service.

Visconti was also charged with one count of obstructing a peace officer.

They were arrested on Monday and later released on undertakings. They are set to appear in court in early January.

The OPP said the officers have been suspended with pay since January 2021.

The statement also said 49-year-old Vaughan resident Douglas Polus and 44-year-old Mississauga resident Janan Dinkha were each charged with one count of aiding and abetting breach of trust.

They were also released on undertakings and are scheduled to appear in court in January.