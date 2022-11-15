Arrest warrant issued for tutor who allegedly sexually assaulted 3 students under 16

Send this page to someone via email

Police in York Region have issued an arrest warrant for a private tutor who allegedly sexually assaulted three people under the age of 16.

York Regional Police said officers had obtained an arrest warrant for a 67-year-old tutor from Hamilton “wanted in connection with sexual offences committed against several children.”

On Nov. 10, police received reports from two sets of parents who said their children reported being sexually assaulted during a private tutoring session.

Police said both families hired the same private tutor, who allegedly provided lessons to children in their Richmond Hill homes. The three victims were under 16, police said.

“Investigators have been unable to locate the suspect and believe he may have left the country,” York police said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Allistair Martin-Smith from Hamilton. He faces three charges of sexual assault and three counts of sexual interference.