Saskatoon mother faces added passport charges in August missing persons investigation

Additional charges were laid against a Saskatoon mother who is accused of abducting her child and was arrested in August in connection with a missing persons investigation.
The Saskatoon Police Service said the 48-year-old woman was charged on Tuesday with procurement to be made and possessing identity documents, forging a passport, providing a false statement in relation to a passport, possession of a forged passport, possession of forged documents, identity theft and identity fraud.
Her next appearance in court is Nov. 21.
Read more: Saskatoon police plan to expand body camera pilot program
The woman faces charges in both Canada and the United States, with her other Canadian offences including abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.
Across the border, the United States Department of Homeland Security has charged her with a felony offence of false statements in the use of a passport, to knowingly possess or use, without lawful authority, a means of identification of another person, as well as a misdemeanour offence for a person to possess an identification document which is stolen or produced without lawful authority knowing that such document was stolen or produced without such authority.
Comments