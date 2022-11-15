Saskatoon mother faces added passport charges in August missing persons investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Additional charges were laid against a Saskatoon mother who is accused of abducting her child and was arrested in August in connection with a missing persons investigation.

The Saskatoon Police Service said the 48-year-old woman was charged on Tuesday with procurement to be made and possessing identity documents, forging a passport, providing a false statement in relation to a passport, possession of a forged passport, possession of forged documents, identity theft and identity fraud.

Her next appearance in court is Nov. 21.

The woman faces charges in both Canada and the United States, with her other Canadian offences including abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

Across the border, the United States Department of Homeland Security has charged her with a felony offence of false statements in the use of a passport, to knowingly possess or use, without lawful authority, a means of identification of another person, as well as a misdemeanour offence for a person to possess an identification document which is stolen or produced without lawful authority knowing that such document was stolen or produced without such authority.