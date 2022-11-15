Menu

Crime

Saskatoon mother faces added passport charges in August missing persons investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 4:22 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
SPS said a Saskatoon mother who is accused of abducting her child is facing more charges. File / Global News

Additional charges were laid against a Saskatoon mother who is accused of abducting her child and was arrested in August in connection with a missing persons investigation.

The Saskatoon Police Service said the 48-year-old woman was charged on Tuesday with procurement to be made and possessing identity documents, forging a passport, providing a false statement in relation to a passport, possession of a forged passport, possession of forged documents, identity theft and identity fraud.

Her next appearance in court is Nov. 21.

Read more: Saskatoon police plan to expand body camera pilot program

The woman faces charges in both Canada and the United States, with her other Canadian offences including abduction in contravention of a custody order and public mischief.

Across the border, the United States Department of Homeland Security has charged her with a felony offence of false statements in the use of a passport, to knowingly possess or use, without lawful authority, a means of identification of another person, as well as a misdemeanour offence for a person to possess an identification document which is stolen or produced without lawful authority knowing that such document was stolen or produced without such authority.

CrimeSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Police ServicePassportIdentity Fraudunited States Department of Homeland Securityabducting
