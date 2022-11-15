Menu

Crime

Driver charged after loose tire strikes vehicle along Hwy 403 in Mississauga

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 2:45 pm
Police say no injuries were reported after a tire struck a vehicle along Highway 403 in Mississauga. View image in full screen
Police say no injuries were reported after a tire struck a vehicle along Highway 403 in Mississauga. OPP HSD/ Twitter

A driver has been charged after a tire flew off and struck another vehicle on a highway in Mississauga, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident occurred on Highway 403, near Mavis Road, on Nov. 6.

In a video posted to Twitter, a tire can be seen bouncing on the roadway.

The video then appears to show a white vehicle dodging the tire, before it bounces into another vehicle, smashing the hood.

Schmidt said no one was injured as a result of the incident.

He said the driver of the vehicle that lost its tire was charged with improper tires.

