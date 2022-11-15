Driver charged after loose tire strikes vehicle along Hwy 403 in Mississauga

A driver has been charged after a tire flew off and struck another vehicle on a highway in Mississauga, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident occurred on Highway 403, near Mavis Road, on Nov. 6.
In a video posted to Twitter, a tire can be seen bouncing on the roadway.
The video then appears to show a white vehicle dodging the tire, before it bounces into another vehicle, smashing the hood.
Schmidt said no one was injured as a result of the incident.
He said the driver of the vehicle that lost its tire was charged with improper tires.
