Driver charged after loose tire strikes vehicle along Hwy 403 in Mississauga

A driver has been charged after a tire flew off and struck another vehicle on a highway in Mississauga, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the incident occurred on Highway 403, near Mavis Road, on Nov. 6.

In a video posted to Twitter, a tire can be seen bouncing on the roadway.

The video then appears to show a white vehicle dodging the tire, before it bounces into another vehicle, smashing the hood.

Getting ready for the season with winter tires?

It happens fast…#CheckYourNuts. #DriveSafe. pic.twitter.com/P0DGaLB3fp — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 15, 2022

Schmidt said no one was injured as a result of the incident.

He said the driver of the vehicle that lost its tire was charged with improper tires.