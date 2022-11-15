Canada monitoring ‘very closely’ reports of Russian missiles striking Poland: Anand

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is monitoring “very closely” reports indicating Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, National Defence Minister Anita Anand says.

The apparent strike was in Przewodow, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine, a senior U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation.

Firefighters responding to the scene said two people died, but it was not clear what happened, Reuters reported. Russia was striking Ukraine’s energy facilities throughout the day with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, hitting targets from east to west and causing widespread blackouts.

Russia’s defence ministry denied the reports, describing them as a deliberate provocation.

“I am aware of the reports. It would be imprudent for me to comment on them at this point. I am in close touch with our Polish allies and we are monitoring the situation very closely,” Anand told reporters in Ottawa.

“As I said, we are monitoring the situation. I am receiving updates regarding this report and very closely in touch with our Polish allies at this time. It would be imprudent for me to comment further.”

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation,” the Associated Press reported. Polish Radio ZET reported that two stray missiles hit Przewodow, killing two people, without giving any more details.

The Pentagon said it could not confirm those reports on Tuesday afternoon.

“We are aware of the press reports alleging that two Russian missiles have struck a location inside Poland near the Ukraine border. I can tell you that we don’t have any information at this time to corroborate those reports and are looking into this further,” Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder told a news briefing.

A NATO official, speaking on condition of anonymity to the Associated Press, said the alliance was looking into reports of a strike in Poland. The U.S. National Security Council said it was also looking into the reports.

We've seen these reports out of Poland and are working with the Polish government to gather more information. We cannot confirm the reports or any of the details at this time. We will determine what happened and what the appropriate next steps would be. — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) November 15, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged Russian attack on Poland “a significant escalation” of the conflict, but provided no evidence to prove Russia was responsible.

He said the incident was proof that his repeated warnings of “Russian terror” expanding beyond Ukraine were coming to pass, and urged NATO to strike back.

“The longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be to anyone within reach of Russian missiles,” he said in his nightly video address, which was posted to his Telegram channel.

“To fire missiles at NATO territory! This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a very significant escalation. We must act.”

However, Latvian media reported that the country’s defence ministry and head of the armed forces said in an interview it was unlikely NATO’s Article 5 — which requires a strike on any member nation to be treated as an attack on the entire military alliance — will be invoked.

Latvian Prime Minister Krišjānis Kariņš later called an emergency government meeting for Wednesday morning to hear reports on regional security and “to be ready for further action.” Latvia shares a border with Russia as well as Kremlin ally Belarus.

“Latvia and its NATO allies are ready for any situation to defend their citizens and territories,” he said on Twitter.

A Polish government spokesperson said President Andrzej Duda was talking to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about invoking Article 4, which would trigger a discussion of the situation within the North Atlantic Council that would decide on an appropriate response.

Latest news from Poland is most concerning. We are consulting closely with Poland and other Allies. Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We’re in full solidarity with our close ally Poland 🇵🇱 — Estonian MFA 🇪🇪 | 🌻 #StandWithUkraine (@MFAestonia) November 15, 2022

In a tweet, Estonia’s foreign affairs ministry called the news “concerning.” Estonia shares a border with Russia.

“Estonia is ready to defend every inch of NATO territory. We’re in full solidarity with our close ally Poland,” the ministry said.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said his country was consulting with allies about “a united and resolute response.”

“It is an extremely serious incident,” he said in a statement.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said if the reports were true, the incident would be an escalation by Russia. Lithuania President Gitanas Nauseda tweeted support for Poland, and that “every inch of NATO territory must be defended!”

Russian bombardment

The explosion in Poland came amid a barrage of Russian missiles that struck power facilities across Ukraine, which officials in Kyiv called “the most massive” bombardment of energy infrastructure in the nearly nine-month-long war.

Zelenskyy said Russia fired at least 85 missiles, most of them aimed at the country’s power facilities, and blacked out many cities.

The aerial assault, which resulted in at least one death in a residential building in the capital, Kyiv, followed days of euphoria in Ukraine sparked by one of its biggest military successes — the retaking last week of the southern city of Kherson.

The power grid was already battered by previous attacks that destroyed an estimated 40 per cent of the country’s energy infrastructure.

Many of NATO’s leaders — including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden — are currently in Indonesia for the G20 summit, which Zelenskyy addressed remotely early Tuesday morning and urged allies to stand united against Russia.

— with files from The Associated Press and Reuters