Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Eye drops, allergy medicine among other Canadian drug shortages: industry experts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Poilievre says children’s medicine shortage forcing parents across the border'
Poilievre says children’s medicine shortage forcing parents across the border
WATCH: Poilievre says children's medicine shortage forcing parents across the border

Drugstore shortages in Canada are now extending beyond children’s pain and fever medication into other over-the-counter and prescription drugs as supply problems worsen across the country.

Industry experts say there is a growing list of medications that are running low or out of stock, from children’s allergy medication and adult cough and cold syrup to eye drops and even some oral antibiotics.

The situation is leaving pharmacists scrambling to find alternatives while many Canadians end up at doctor’s clinics or in emergency rooms for ailments they would normally treat at home.

Read more: Health Canada flags inflated prices of kid’s pain medicine on Amazon amid shortage

Pam Kennedy, pharmacist and owner of the Bridgewater Guardian Pharmacy on Nova Scotia’s South Shore, says as much as 30 per cent of prescription drugs are now on back order.

Story continues below advertisement

She says some brands are showing a shortage that extends into early 2023.

Kennedy says the problem “continues to get worse” as alternatives used to substitute key drug shortages are now also running low.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Kids medication shortages leading to issues at schools, hospitals'
Kids medication shortages leading to issues at schools, hospitals

For example, powders used for compounding medicines like acetaminophen or ibuprofen are now in short supply, she says.

Meanwhile, Kennedy says many other over-the-counter drugs are unavailable.

“I don’t think there’s been a liquid Buckley’s available for months,” she says of a popular cough syrup brand. “The cough and colds shortage has been problematic.”

Read more: How much kids’ pain medicine is coming to Canada? Officials mum, but say details coming

The pharmacy placed a limit on the number of children’s Tylenol, Advil or Motrin containers customers could purchase when it was in stock, Kennedy says.

Story continues below advertisement

She says she had a grandmother purchase some to send to her grandchildren in Alberta.

In New Brunswick, she says some people are crossing the border into the United States to buy medication.

Canada Newsdrug shortagedrug shortage canadadrug shortage in Canadamedicine shortagecanada drug shortagecanada medicine shortagekids medication shortagemedicine shortage canadamedicine shortage in canada
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers