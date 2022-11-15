Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Teen facing charges in connection with weapons incident near Fergus high school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 11:25 am
On Friday, police announced that they had received a call about a young person near a high school in town. View image in full screen
On Friday, police announced that they had received a call about a young person near a high school in town. Global News

A teen is facing charges in connection with an incident involving a weapon last week in the town of Fergus, according to Wellington County OPP.

On Friday, police announced they had received a call about a young person near a high school in town.

Read more: OPP say no threat to public after weapons call near Fergus high school

Investigators say it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to public safety.

Trending Now

Police say a 16-year-old from Fergus is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a sentence order.

No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident. No further details were provided.

CrimeOPPPublic SafetyGuelph NewsHigh SchoolWeaponswellington county oppThreatfergusFergus high schoolfergus high school weaponfergus schoolfergus school weapons call
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers