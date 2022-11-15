Teen facing charges in connection with weapons incident near Fergus high school

A teen is facing charges in connection with an incident involving a weapon last week in the town of Fergus, according to Wellington County OPP.
On Friday, police announced they had received a call about a young person near a high school in town.
Investigators say it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to public safety.
Police say a 16-year-old from Fergus is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon and failure to comply with a sentence order.
No injuries were reported to police as a result of the incident. No further details were provided.
