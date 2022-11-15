Menu

Canada

Man accused of obtaining trade secrets for China appears in Quebec courtroom

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 11:13 am
Click to play video: 'Hydro-Québec employee charged with alleged espionage for China: RCMP'
Hydro-Québec employee charged with alleged espionage for China: RCMP
A former Hydro-Québec employee is facing multiple espionage related charges for allegedly sending trade secrets to the Chinese government. The man was arrested by RCMP after being tipped off by Hydro-Québec this summer. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

A former Hydro-Québec employee was officially charged with espionage Tuesday for allegedly obtaining trade secrets for the Chinese government while he worked for the provincial Crown corporation.

Yuesheng Wang, 35, appeared in the morning at the courthouse in Longueuil, Que. after he was arrested Monday at his home in Candiac, south of Montreal. He will be back in court Friday for a bail hearing.

Wang is accused of several charges under the Security of Information Act and the Criminal Code of Canada. These include obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of computer, fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer.

Read more: Hydro-Quebec employee charged with alleged espionage for China: RCMP

This is the first time in Canada that someone has faced the economic espionage charge, which falls under the Security of Information Act, according to the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

The offences are alleged to have taken place between February 2018 and October 2022. The espionage charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, he said.

In a news release, the RCMP said its national security enforcement team began an investigation in August after receiving a complaint from Hydro-Québec corporate security branch. Wang allegedly conducted research for Chinese universities and filed patents based on the results that undermined the provincial Crown corporation’s intellectual property.

with files from Global News’ Phil Carpenter, Annabelle Olivier, Aaron D’Andrea and The Canadian Press

