Canada

Hydro-Quebec employee charged with alleged espionage for China: RCMP

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 12:35 pm
WATCH LIVE: RCMP hold news conference on alleged espionage for China

The RCMP says it has arrested a Hydro-Québec employee for espionage following a months-long investigation.

In a news release, the RCMP alleges that 35-year-old Yuesheng Wang from Candiac, Que., obtained trade secrets to benefit China, “to the detriment of Canada’s economic  interests.

Read more: Canadian intelligence warned PM Trudeau that China covertly funded 2019 election candidates: Sources

The RCMP states it began looking into Wang’s activities in August 2022, following a complaint from the public utility provider’s corporate security branch.

Police say Wang is facing several charges under the Security of Information Act and the Criminal Code of Canada including: obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of computer, fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer.

Trending Now

Read more: Canada facing ‘aggressive games’ from China, others amid interference report: Trudeau

Wang was allegedly able to access the information through the course of his duties, according to the RCMP.

He is expected to appear in the Longueuil, Que., courthouse on Tuesday where he will be formally charged.

More to come.

RCMPHydro-QuebecChina-Canada RelationsSpyTrade SecretsChinese espionnageHydro-Québec employeeSpying for ChinaYuesheng Wang
