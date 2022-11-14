Hydro-Quebec employee charged with alleged espionage for China: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP says it has arrested a Hydro-Québec employee for espionage following a months-long investigation.

In a news release, the RCMP alleges that 35-year-old Yuesheng Wang from Candiac, Que., obtained trade secrets to benefit China, “to the detriment of Canada’s economic interests.

The RCMP states it began looking into Wang’s activities in August 2022, following a complaint from the public utility provider’s corporate security branch.

Police say Wang is facing several charges under the Security of Information Act and the Criminal Code of Canada including: obtaining trade secrets, unauthorized use of computer, fraud for obtaining trade secrets and breach of trust by a public officer.

Wang was allegedly able to access the information through the course of his duties, according to the RCMP.

He is expected to appear in the Longueuil, Que., courthouse on Tuesday where he will be formally charged.

