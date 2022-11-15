Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba throne speech to outline Conservative government agenda for coming year

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 15, 2022 8:26 am
Manitoba Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon reads the speech from the throne at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on Oct. 7, 2020. The Manitoba legislature is to return Tuesday with a throne speech to outline the Progressive Conservative government’s agenda for the coming year. View image in full screen
Manitoba Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon reads the speech from the throne at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg on Oct. 7, 2020. The Manitoba legislature is to return Tuesday with a throne speech to outline the Progressive Conservative government’s agenda for the coming year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba legislature is to return Tuesday with a throne speech outlining the Progressive Conservative government’s agenda for the coming year.

It is to be read by the newly named lieutenant governor of Manitoba, Anita Neville.

Premier Heather Stefanson has said her government plans to focus on affordability, economic growth, health care and reducing crime.

Before the autumn break, the government passed several bills into law, including one that sets debt-reduction targets for Manitoba Hydro and caps annual rate increases.

The government says it will keep the utility financially stable, but the Opposition New Democrats argue it will lead to higher-than-necessary rate hikes.

Read more: Manitobans can’t trust Conservatives to fix health care: Opposition NDP

Story continues below advertisement

It also gives cabinet new powers to set parameters for hearings held by the provincial regulator.

Trending Now

“In the past year, we have invested in affordability, addressing crime, furthering reconciliation, made strides in reducing wait times for health care and have seen record levels of growth in this province,” Stefanson said in a statement last month when announcing the date of the throne speech.

“As we move forward with this work, we will also invest in education, child care and initiatives to build stronger communities. By working together, we can build a better Manitoba for everyone.”

Click to play video: 'Date announced for Manitoba’s Speech from the Throne'
Date announced for Manitoba’s Speech from the Throne
progressive conservativesManitoba politicsProvince of ManitobaManitoba GovernmentThrone SpeechHeather StefansonAnita Neville
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers