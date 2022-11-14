Menu

Crime

Woman, 18, arrested in connection with robbery investigation in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 3:31 pm
A Toronto police shoulder patch is shown in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A Toronto police shoulder patch is shown in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Oct. 25, officers received a report of a robbery in the St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road area.

Officers said a man and woman entered a store and began “concealing items.”

Police said they both attempted to leave without making any attempt to pay.

Read more: Police seek to identify 2 suspects after robbery with axe reported at Toronto store

“When employees approached the man prior to him leaving, he swung an axe striking one victim causing minor injuries and forcing them to back away,” police said in a news release.

According to police, both suspects fled the area on foot.

Officers said on Sunday, a woman surrendered to police and was arrested.

Police said 18-year-old Jordania Henderson-Lugg from Toronto has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

Officers said she is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police are still searching for a male suspect, between 20 and 30 years old, standing five feet seven inches tall with a slim build.

“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

