Woman, 18, arrested in connection with robbery investigation in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a robbery investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Oct. 25, officers received a report of a robbery in the St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road area.

Officers said a man and woman entered a store and began “concealing items.”

Police said they both attempted to leave without making any attempt to pay.

“When employees approached the man prior to him leaving, he swung an axe striking one victim causing minor injuries and forcing them to back away,” police said in a news release.

According to police, both suspects fled the area on foot.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said on Sunday, a woman surrendered to police and was arrested.

Police said 18-year-old Jordania Henderson-Lugg from Toronto has been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

Officers said she is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Toronto police / handout

Police are still searching for a male suspect, between 20 and 30 years old, standing five feet seven inches tall with a slim build.

“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” officers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.