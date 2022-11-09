Menu

Crime

Police seek to identify 2 suspects after robbery with axe reported at Toronto store

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 9, 2022 2:01 pm
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery involving an axe was reported at a store in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery involving an axe was reported at a store in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identify suspects wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Oct. 25, officers received a report of a robbery in the St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road area.

Officers said a man and woman entered a store and allegedly began “concealing items.”

Police said they both allegedly attempted to leave without making any attempt to pay.

Read more: Police seek suspect after Toronto woman reportedly sexually assaulted inside her home

“When employees approached the man prior to him leaving, he swung an axe striking one victim causing minor injuries and forcing them to back away,” police allege in a news release.

According to police, both suspects fled the area on foot.

Officers are now searching for a man between 20 and 30-years-old, standing five-feet-seven-inches. Police said he has a slim build.

Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery involving an axe was reported at a store in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery involving an axe was reported at a store in Toronto. Toronto police / handout
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery involving an axe was reported at a store in Toronto.
Police are seeking to identify a suspect after a robbery involving an axe was reported at a store in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

The female suspect is also between 20 and 30-years-old standing five-feet-five-inches tall, with a slim build and hair that is partially dyed blue.

“If located, do not approach,” police said. “Call 9-1-1 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

