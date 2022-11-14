Guelph radio announcer shares story of stroke in hospital fundraising campaign

Send this page to someone via email

A local radio voice is the face of the Foundation of Guelph General Hospital’s annual fundraising campaign.

Bruce “Barks” Barker is a news anchor and announcer at CJOY/Magic 106 in Guelph, Ont.

Barker tells his story of the day he suffered a stroke while driving with his partner Wendy after visiting her mother just after Christmas in 2016.

He says he was able to get to the hospital, and credits the doctors and staff at Guelph General with saving his life, and his livelihood.

“I recall the caregivers and staff helping me in the emergency department,” Barker says in a four-minute video that was shot as part of the campaign. “They were so calm and professional. And I didn’t panic because they wouldn’t let me.”

Barker was able to return to work a year later. “The good thing about starting work at four in the morning is there’s no one around to see you cry,” he says.

Guelph General Hospital is one of two hospitals in the region with a dedicated stroke centre.

The foundation officially launched its seasonal fundraising campaign on Monday.

Elizabeth Stewart, manager of annual giving, marketing and communications, says that when the foundation was looking for someone to be at the forefront of the fundraising campaign, it saw Barker as the ideal person.

“We’re looking for somebody who had an experience at the hospital who is interested in giving back by sharing their story,” Stewart says.

Alicia Robertson, chair of the foundation’s board of directors, adds, “Bruce’s story is so powerful because we can all relate.”

Despite the current economic downturn, Stewart says the foundation has set a goal of $200,000.

“The main message is that no matter how much you give, it all adds up,” Stewart says. “It does make a big impact.”

Stewart says they hope to purchase “small but necessary things” for the hospital.

“Our surgical department is in need of a long list of various instruments and equipment in order to be able to carry on with surgeries,” Stewart says. “We do know that the hospital is also working on setting up new in-patient rooms.”

The campaign includes a series of letters to current and potential new supporters. Donations are also accepted online at gghfoundation.ca, by phone at 519-837-6422, or by cheque payable to The Foundation of GGH mailed to 115 Delhi St., Guelph, Ont., N1G 4J4.

CJOY and Magic 106 are owned by Corus Entertainment, which also operates Global News and GlobalNews.ca.

https://player.vimeo.com/video/766735631?h=8d5b1887cb