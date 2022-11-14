Menu

Crime

Police seek 3 suspects after robbery reported in Vaughan, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 1:27 pm
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A York Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

Police are seeking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in Vaughan, Ont.

York Regional Police said the incident occurred on Sunday at around 9:20 p.m. in the Highway 7 area, near Martin Grove Road.

Police said the three suspects wearing masks entered the store and demanded narcotics.

“The suspects threatened and assaulted several staff members and stole a quantity of drugs,” police said in a news release.

Trending Now

Officers said two staff members required medical attention.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information or who may have dashcam or other video surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

