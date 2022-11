See more sharing options

Police are investigating after a collision in Toronto.

In a tweet Friday, Toronto Police said the collision occurred in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Lake Crescent area.

Officers said two cars collided at the intersection.

Police told Global News one driver suffered minor injuries.

Police said the area will be “busier than normal” while officers investigate.

COLLISION:

Lake Shore Blvd/Lake Cres

– 2 cars involved at intersection

– Injuries reported to both motorists

– @torontomedics are on the way with us to help out

– The area will be busier than normal whilst we investigate#GO2202351 pic.twitter.com/YwkBo45KUW — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 11, 2022