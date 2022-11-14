Guelph police looking for man in attempted abduction investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A man is being sought by police in what appears to be an attempted abduction of a young girl in Guelph.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say a 10-year-old girl was walking her dog in the townhouse complex at 106-266 Scottsdale Dr. between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 or 30.

They say that was when an unknown man approached the girl and grabbed her arm.

Investigators say he fled when the dog began barking and possibly bit one of his arms.

Investigators say he was last seen running along a fence line behind units 238 and 254 heading south toward Scottsdale.

They say the girl was not hurt.

Investigators say the man is described as between five feet seven and five feet 10 inches tall, 40 to 50 years of age and bald with some grey or white hair, wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, black and white shores, and grey and white gloves.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Guelph Police Service special victims unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7253.