Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police looking for man in attempted abduction investigation

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 14, 2022 12:53 pm
Entrance to Guelph Police Service. View image in full screen
Entrance to Guelph Police Service. File

A man is being sought by police in what appears to be an attempted abduction of a young girl in Guelph.

Investigators with the Guelph Police Service say a 10-year-old girl was walking her dog in the townhouse complex at 106-266 Scottsdale Dr. between 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 or 30.

They say that was when an unknown man approached the girl and grabbed her arm.

Investigators say he fled when the dog began barking and possibly bit one of his arms.

Trending Now

Read more: Girls saved from abduction by mouthing ‘this is not my dad’ in Florida church

Investigators say he was last seen running along a fence line behind units 238 and 254 heading south toward Scottsdale.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the girl was not hurt.

Investigators say the man is described as between five feet seven and five feet 10 inches tall, 40 to 50 years of age and bald with some grey or white hair, wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, black and white shores, and grey and white gloves.

They are asking anyone with information to contact the Guelph Police Service special victims unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7253.

 

Guelph NewsDogattempted abductionGirlGuelph Police Servicespecial victim's unitTownhouse ComplexScottsdale Dr.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers